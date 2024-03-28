SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$241,437.20 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$241,437.20.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

SIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

