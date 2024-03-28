SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$241,437.20 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Ani Andreeva Markova sold 27,043 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$241,437.20.
Ani Andreeva Markova also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 22nd, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.06, for a total transaction of C$181,156.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Ani Andreeva Markova sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$178,398.00.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
