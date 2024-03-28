PotCoin Market Cap Achieves $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $214.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00135489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008541 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

