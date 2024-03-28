Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $74,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.