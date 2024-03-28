MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.32. 248,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,187. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

