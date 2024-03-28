Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.72

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 4860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,713,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

