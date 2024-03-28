HC Wainwright Raises Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target to $10.50

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s current price.
Perpetua Resources Price Performance
PPTA stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.30. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.
Insider Activity
In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.
