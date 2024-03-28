Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 4,297,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,451,458. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

