Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 241.3% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GROM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 11,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Grom Social Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

