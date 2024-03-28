First Pacific Financial Invests $43,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

