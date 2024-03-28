Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Esker Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKEF remained flat at $165.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.00. Esker has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

