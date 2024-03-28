Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 9.1% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.70. 240,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,951. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

