Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $363.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $365.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

