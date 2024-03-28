Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.84

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 65459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,047,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,707,000 after purchasing an additional 293,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,531,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,769,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,098,000 after acquiring an additional 333,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,641,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,148,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.