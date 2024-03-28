Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.75.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.46. The company had a trading volume of 886,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,851. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.83 and a 52 week high of C$103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.3588277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 2,935 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.20, for a total transaction of C$285,282.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders have sold 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

