Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.25

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.25 and last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 130221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

