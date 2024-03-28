5,489 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,805 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $383.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,398. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.54. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

