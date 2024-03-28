11,388 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2,833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 563,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 544,747 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,081.2% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 577,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 344,055 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHC stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 517,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,133. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

