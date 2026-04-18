Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $865,000 Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTM shares. Wall Street Zen cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to a “mkt underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,238.64. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This trade represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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