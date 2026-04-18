SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in March

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,511,213 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 7,904,960 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,289,824 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after buying an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,197,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,070,000 after buying an additional 268,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,985,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,302,000 after buying an additional 279,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,808,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,386,000 after buying an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.