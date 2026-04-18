Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 3,959 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,572,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $21,228,624,000 after purchasing an additional 748,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,420,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,732,966,000 after acquiring an additional 159,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,051,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,155,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,695,856,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $182.13 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $296.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.87 and its 200 day moving average is $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.54%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

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Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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