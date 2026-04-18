Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $713.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $510.83 and a 12 month high of $715.66. The stock has a market cap of $782.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.09.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Broad-market tailwinds: S&P 500 hit fresh record highs after a reported Israel–Lebanon ceasefire and investor sentiment moved further into the “Greed” zone, supporting demand for S&P 500 exposure like IVV. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Sector rotation supporting the index: plunging oil prices boosted travel and airlines (United, Royal Caribbean led gains), which helps IVV’s cyclical components and is contributing to today’s upside. United and Royal Caribbean Lead the S&P 500 Today. Travel Stocks Surge as Oil Prices Plunge.
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows: a disclosure shows BCS Wealth Management materially increased its IVV holdings in Q4, a sign of continued institutional demand for S&P 500 ETF exposure. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management
- Neutral Sentiment: Near-term consolidation possible: futures have paused near highs as headlines (geopolitics, big earnings, tech moves) create mixed intraday signals—this can produce rangebound trading for IVV even while the trend is up. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Negative Sentiment: Elevated technical and seasonal risk: technical analysts warn the S&P rally is behaving like an “irregular B‑wave” (or late 5th wave) and seasonality often turns around April 18—signals investors should watch for exhaustion or a pullback that would hit IVV. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: a report flags a notable increase in short interest in IVV, which can amplify volatility on any downside moves and signal some traders positioning for a pullback. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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