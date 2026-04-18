Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $713.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $510.83 and a 12 month high of $715.66. The stock has a market cap of $782.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.