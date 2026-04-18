Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash News Summary

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Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares in the company, valued at $134,119,491.66. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This trade represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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