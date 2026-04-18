Ninety One North America Inc. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New monetization product: DoorDash rolled out new ad tools that could help restaurants win more customers and increase ad revenue — a potential long-term boost to margins and ARPU. DoorDash’s new ad tools could change how restaurants compete: Fox Business
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: Despite heavy media coverage of the White House delivery stunt, investors have largely shrugged it off so far, suggesting the episode is being treated as a short-term PR event rather than a material hit to fundamentals. DoorDash Defends White House Delivery: Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: High-profile media coverage: Multiple outlets reported former President Trump calling the stunt “tacky” and “a little embarrassing,” keeping the story in headlines but not adding new operational or financial information. Trump Calls His Own DoorDash Stunt ‘A Little Embarrassing’: Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: Unverified claims: Coverage includes unsubstantiated assertions that participants were “actors,” which prolongs chatter but so far lacks evidence that would meaningfully affect business metrics. White House DoorDash delivery prompts unsubstantiated ‘actor’ claims: Yahoo
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/PR risk: Social-media backlash and heated exchanges by DoorDash PR staff have generated negative press and could raise short-term brand risk or partner concerns if amplified. DoorDash PR Head Crashes Out Online Over Backlash: HuffPost
- Negative Sentiment: Actor allegation scrutiny: Reporting that a participant may have been a paid actor keeps the story alive and could invite further media/legal scrutiny if substantiated. Unpacking claims ‘DoorDash grandma’ was paid actor: MSN
Insiders Place Their Bets
DoorDash Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of DASH stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.14.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.32.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
Further Reading
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