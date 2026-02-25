Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PICS (PICS)

PICS (NASDAQ: PICS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2026 – PICS was given a new $27.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company.

2/24/2026 – PICS is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – PICS is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – PICS is now covered by Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – PICS is now covered by Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2026 – PICS is now covered by HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2026 – PICS was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – PICS was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “buy”.

