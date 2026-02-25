Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $21.8020, with a volume of 57755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Insperity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $844.02 million, a PE ratio of -111.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 134.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Insperity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.