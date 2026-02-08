Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,587 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $131.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,477,040. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.