IFG Advisors LLC Has $40.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $40,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ opened at $609.65 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $619.69 and a 200 day moving average of $602.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.