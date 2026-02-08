Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.82. 23,893,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 20,961,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. President Capital lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,668,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

