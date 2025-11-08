Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Pool accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 22.7% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Pool by 68.7% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $252.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $242.10 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.