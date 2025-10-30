Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2025

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.56 and traded as high as GBX 48.15. Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 46.65, with a volume of 1,722,910 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marston’s

Marston’s Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £288.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96.

Marston’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.