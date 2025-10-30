Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.56 and traded as high as GBX 48.15. Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 46.65, with a volume of 1,722,910 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.

Get Marston's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marston’s

Marston’s Stock Down 2.1%

Marston’s Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £288.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96.

(Get Free Report)

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.