Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.56 and traded as high as GBX 48.15. Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 46.65, with a volume of 1,722,910 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marston’s
Marston’s Stock Down 2.1%
Marston’s Company Profile
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marston’s
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- These 3 High-Momentum ETFs Are Riding the Tech Wave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Verizon Results Trigger Rebound in High-Yield Stock
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Picks & Shovels: Investing in the Physical Foundation of AI
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.