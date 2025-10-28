Tevis Investment Management Buys 389 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.11.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $353.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

