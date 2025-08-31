Head-To-Head Comparison: AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AEON Biopharma and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEON Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

AEON Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $360.00, indicating a potential upside of 49,100.49%. Given AEON Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEON Biopharma is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -85.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEON Biopharma and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.63 million ($6.08) -0.12 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$3.45 million ($0.33) -1.23

Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

