SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) versus Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Critical Survey

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Ashtead Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.54 billion 1.41 $123.60 million $2.74 52.35 Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.93 $1.51 billion $13.83 21.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiteOne Landscape Supply. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 2.69% 7.80% 3.88% Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SiteOne Landscape Supply and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 1 5 4 0 2.30 Ashtead Group 0 2 1 1 2.75

SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus price target of $147.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.48%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats SiteOne Landscape Supply on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.