Night Squared LP Invests $2.98 Million in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. AMETEK makes up about 1.8% of Night Squared LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $184.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.09. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

