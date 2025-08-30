GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Upgraded by Arete Research to “Hold” Rating

Arete Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GFS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8,540.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,018 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $40,493,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $33,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 852.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 870,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the second quarter worth $22,595,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

