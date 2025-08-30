FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

