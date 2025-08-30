Contrasting Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) & e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 7.29% 16.36% 9.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tristar Wellness Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 e.l.f. Beauty 0 3 12 1 2.88

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $123.81, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 12.39, meaning that its stock price is 1,139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and e.l.f. Beauty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 5.64 $112.09 million $1.70 73.40

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Tristar Wellness Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

