AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,009 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.66. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

