Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $8.63 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,202 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.4770 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

