BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04, Zacks reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%.The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.200-4.35 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $97.0740 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. The trade was a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

