Thematics Asset Management Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Thematics Asset Management cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.92, for a total value of $703,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,094.72. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total value of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,207. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $560.5330 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $513.52 and a one year high of $661.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $575.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

