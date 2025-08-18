DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 403,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE DD opened at $73.09 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.