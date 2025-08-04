Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 368.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $378,140,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $64.22 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.