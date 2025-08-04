Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in CME Group by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in CME Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $108,225.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $280.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.62 and a twelve month high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

