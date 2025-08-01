Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.91 and traded as low as C$10.68. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 2,801 shares.

Yellow Pages Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.91. The stock has a market cap of C$151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Ltd is a media and marketing solutions company in Canada, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) services to help them connect with local consumers. The company has two reportable segments namely Yellow Pages and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Yellow Pages segment.

