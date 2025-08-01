Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 676.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wix.com by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $276.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.95.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $136.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.79. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $135.32 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.