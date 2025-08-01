Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 635,950 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 289.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Liberty Global worth $9,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,835,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,305,000 after buying an additional 2,458,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,072,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after buying an additional 1,117,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,844,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 198,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $48,381,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Liberty Global Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

