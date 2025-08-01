El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.25. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 356,037 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $309.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $125.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Further Reading

