BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.08 ($7.06) and traded as high as GBX 567 ($7.49). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 555 ($7.33), with a volume of 587,038 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 535.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 499.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.79 and a beta of 1.01.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals.

