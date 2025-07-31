Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $444,000 Stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR opened at $115.92 on Thursday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

