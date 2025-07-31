IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.59.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.00 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

